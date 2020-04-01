Dr. Shilpa Swamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Swamy, MD
Dr. Shilpa Swamy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.
Optum Primary and Specialty Care1120 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 623-2225MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Swamy is an empath and has laser focus on you when she sees you and wants the best care you can have available and is a remarkable endocrinologist.
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Swamy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swamy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.