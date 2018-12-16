Dr. Shilpa Saxena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Saxena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shilpa Saxena, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Saxena works at
Locations
Forum Health Tampa3820 Northdale Blvd Ste 107A, Tampa, FL 33624 Directions (813) 269-2700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
We brought our daughter to see Dr. Saxena for an autoimmune condition. Other doctors only prescribed drugs for her disease. Dr. Saxena gave us other tools to use to help reduce her symptoms. The tools included changing her diet and reducing her stress. Our family has been blessed by Dr. Saxena and her staff.
About Dr. Shilpa Saxena, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Ctr for Integrative Medicine
- St Vincents Family Practice
- St Joseph's Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saxena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saxena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saxena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxena works at
Dr. Saxena speaks Gujarati.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.