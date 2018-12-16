See All Family Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Shilpa Saxena, MD

Family Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shilpa Saxena, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Saxena works at Forum Health Tampa in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forum Health Tampa
    3820 Northdale Blvd Ste 107A, Tampa, FL 33624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 269-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Epstein-Barr Virus Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Heavy Metals Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 16, 2018
    We brought our daughter to see Dr. Saxena for an autoimmune condition. Other doctors only prescribed drugs for her disease. Dr. Saxena gave us other tools to use to help reduce her symptoms. The tools included changing her diet and reducing her stress. Our family has been blessed by Dr. Saxena and her staff.
    Land o Lakes, FL — Dec 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shilpa Saxena, MD
    About Dr. Shilpa Saxena, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1639153158
    Education & Certifications

    • Arizona Ctr for Integrative Medicine
    • St Vincents Family Practice
    • St Joseph's Medical Center
    • University of Florida
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shilpa Saxena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saxena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saxena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

