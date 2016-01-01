Overview

Dr. Shilpa Sambidi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Sambidi works at UHS Medical Oncology in Johnson City, NY with other offices in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.