Overview

Dr. Shilpa Reddy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf.



Dr. Reddy works at Digestive Diseases Center in Panama City Beach, FL with other offices in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.