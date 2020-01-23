Dr. Shilpa Ravella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Ravella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-0896Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
highly recommended
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
