Dr. Shilpa Rajashekar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They graduated from MS.RAM and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Rajashekar works at Rheumatology Specialists of CT, Inc. in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Avon, CT and Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.