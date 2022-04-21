See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newark, DE
Dr. Shilpa Mehta, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (20)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shilpa Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mehta works at Bear Internal Medicine/Peditrcs in Newark, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bear Internal Medicine and Pediatrics PA
    1400 Peoples Plz Ste 201, Newark, DE 19702 (302) 392-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Foot Sprain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 21, 2022
    Love Dr. Mehta! It feels like more of a personal touch with her. Before I needed to specifically see a psychiatrist, she was so gentle and patient with my anxiety issues and always treated me with respect and like she was seeing a friend. Only downfall is that I had to switch to Medicaid and she doesn’t take that, but this is only temporary for me. I like her a lot!
    About Dr. Shilpa Mehta, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447236773
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at Bear Internal Medicine/Peditrcs in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

