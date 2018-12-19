Dr. Shilpa Mehra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Mehra, MD
Overview
Dr. Shilpa Mehra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group612 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 460-0063
United Medial Group533 LEXINGTON AVE, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 546-6844
Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey, LLC1011 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 471-8200
United Medial Group988 Broadway Ste 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehra was patient and kind! very gentle !
About Dr. Shilpa Mehra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehra has seen patients for Enteritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.