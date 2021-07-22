Dr. Shilpa Gurnurkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurnurkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Gurnurkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shilpa Gurnurkar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician Highly recommend
About Dr. Shilpa Gurnurkar, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
Education & Certifications
- GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurnurkar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurnurkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurnurkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurnurkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurnurkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurnurkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurnurkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.