Dr. Shilpa Gupta, MD

Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shilpa Gupta, MD is a Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mbbs, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Gupta works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 340-8931
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Genitourinary Cancers
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Genitourinary Cancers

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Shilpa Gupta, MD

    • Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1548455355
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University|Medical College Of Wisconsin|Research Fellow, Thomas Jefferson University - Genitourinary Oncology|Thomas Jefferson University
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    • Intern, University of Connecticut- Internal Medicine
    • Mbbs, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, India
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shilpa Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

