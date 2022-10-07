Overview

Dr. Shilpa Gaitonde, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.



Dr. Gaitonde works at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.