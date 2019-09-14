See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in North Babylon, NY
Dr. Shilpa Desouza, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (7)
Dr. Shilpa Desouza, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Babylon, NY. They completed their fellowship with Tufts University

Dr. Desouza works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - North Babylon in North Babylon, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon
    1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - Mineola
    222 Station Plz N Ste 400, Mineola, NY 11501

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Wheezing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 14, 2019
    Excellent
    — Sep 14, 2019
    Pulmonary Disease
    English
    1588820856
    Fellowship
    Tufts University
    Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Dr. Desouza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desouza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Desouza has seen patients for Wheezing, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Desouza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desouza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desouza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

