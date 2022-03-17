Overview

Dr. Shilpa Desai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus, Swedish Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at SWEDISH PEDIATRIC SPECIALIST in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bothell, WA and Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.