Dr. Shilpa Desai, MD
Dr. Shilpa Desai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus, Swedish Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
1
Swedish Medical Center-first Hill747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2561
2
First Hill1101 Madison St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1080
3
Canyon Park1909 214th St SE Ste 300, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (206) 505-1080
4
Federal Way33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (206) 505-1080
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Having to establish care with a new provider for my gynecological needs at 53, was not on my to do list. Due to an ovarian cyst and fibroid, I found myself in need. I’m so thankful I found Dr. Desai! She listened to my questions and concerns and was thorough in her explanation of my current condition. She laid out a reasonable plan of care and I appreciated her calm and concise manner when explaining my options. I never felt rushed or pushed into a treatment I wasn’t comfortable with. Grateful to have found her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679529986
- University Of Md
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Michigan
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
