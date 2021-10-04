Dr. Shilpa Chitnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Chitnis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shilpa Chitnis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Chitnis works at
Locations
UT Southwestern Neurology Clnc5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chitnis is an exceptional provider. In my opinion, she is by far the best MD I've seen at UT Southwest. She listens deeply without interrupting, is very knowledgeable, takes her time during the appointment, does a thorough review of medical background in addition to the in-office assessment, communicates clearly, has a collaborative approach in making her treatment recommendations, has an encouraging as well as calming demeanor with a touch of humor, and genuinely cares about overall-wellbeing (in my specific case, by making recommendations within her specialty that best fit me as an individual while also checking on my wellness in other areas). She asked me an extensive list of questions after her evaluation and took her time listening to me describe what the problem was; at the end of that appointment, I had a clear answer and was left with all questions answered as well as a clear plan/ path forward. Dr. Chitnis is diligent and will put you at ease. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Shilpa Chitnis, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578585337
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chitnis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chitnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chitnis has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chitnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.