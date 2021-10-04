Overview

Dr. Shilpa Chitnis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Chitnis works at UT Southwestern Neurology Clnc in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.