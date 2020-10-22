Dr. Shilpa Carlson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpa Carlson, DO
Overview
Dr. Shilpa Carlson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Springfield, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
Locations
Nephrology Associates, PC224 Northcrest Dr, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (629) 219-7201
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always polite and helpful
About Dr. Shilpa Carlson, DO
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811104003
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Nephrology
