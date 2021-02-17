Overview

Dr. Shilpa Bhatnagar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatnagar works at Health First Primary Care in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.