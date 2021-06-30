Dr. Shilo Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilo Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Shilo Rosenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palmdale, CA.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Advanced Ent - Head & Neck Surgery Pc.38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A200, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 273-9644
- 2 1516 San Pablo St Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3700
Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center7601 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 385-7111
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosenberg has been taking great care of me. He is honest, informative and extremely up to date on all treatments available in the field of Urology. I trust him impeccably. He is kind and extremely caring. I’d recommend him to anyone who may have Urinary issues. He is the best
About Dr. Shilo Rosenberg, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1295107456
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.