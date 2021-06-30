Overview

Dr. Shilo Rosenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palmdale, CA.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Advanced Ent - Head & Neck Surgery Pc. in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.