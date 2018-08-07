Overview

Dr. Shilajit Kundu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kundu works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.