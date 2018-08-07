Dr. Shilajit Kundu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilajit Kundu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
In April 2018 Dr. Kundu performed surgery on me. He did a Radical Cystectomy and constructed a neobladder . The surgery was successful and I am feeling great. He will take the time to talk with you and answer all your questions before and after surgery. Dr. Kundu is a quality man and great surgeon. His staff is super also. If you have bladder cancer I highly recommend you contact Dr. Kundu. He will explain your options and treatment.
About Dr. Shilajit Kundu, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Kundu has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kundu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
