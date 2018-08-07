See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Shilajit Kundu, MD

Urology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shilajit Kundu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kundu works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2018
    In April 2018 Dr. Kundu performed surgery on me. He did a Radical Cystectomy and constructed a neobladder . The surgery was successful and I am feeling great. He will take the time to talk with you and answer all your questions before and after surgery. Dr. Kundu is a quality man and great surgeon. His staff is super also. If you have bladder cancer I highly recommend you contact Dr. Kundu. He will explain your options and treatment.
    FRANK K in CHICAGO, IL — Aug 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shilajit Kundu, MD
    About Dr. Shilajit Kundu, MD

    • Urology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1457516601
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shilajit Kundu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kundu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kundu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kundu works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kundu’s profile.

    Dr. Kundu has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kundu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

