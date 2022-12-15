Dr. Shil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shil Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Shil Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Oncology & Hematology PA3322 Wellons Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-5100
-
2
Taylor Retina Center, New Bern, NC1403 McCarthy Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alta Health Network
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Office is clean, well run, and efficient. Doctor Patel is extraordinary and his bed-side manner is terrific. His explanation of my condition was clear, cogent, and concise.
About Dr. Shil Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1750541553
Education & Certifications
- Associated Retina Consultants Ltd
- Baylor College Of Med
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
- Uc Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.