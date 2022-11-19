Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from State University New York Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Sethi works at
Locations
-
1
Carrollton Office4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sethi?
Dr. Sethi is empathic, listens to concerns, and provides understandable explanations and options for treatments. I’m 82 years old and have interacted with many physicians… Dr Sethi is one of the best.
About Dr. Shikha Sethi, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326268087
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Cornell-Columbia Universities
- New York Med Coll/ St. Vincent's Med Ctr
- State University New York Health Sciences Center
- Harvard College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.