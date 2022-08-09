See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Shikha Sarebahi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (37)
Dr. Shikha Sarebahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia

Dr. Sarebahi works at Advanced Arthritis & Rheumatology Care PC in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advanced Arthritis & Rheumatology Care PC
    2324 Colony Crossing Pl, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 391-8508

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Southside Regional Medical Center
  • TriCities Hospital

Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Aug 09, 2022
    The wait time is reasonable and the staff is friendly!
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1396948808
    • University of Virginia
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Fairview Hosp/Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
