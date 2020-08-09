Overview

Dr. Shikha Chacko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Chacko works at Emory Healthcare in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.