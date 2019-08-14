Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shijun Pan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shijun Pan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DALIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Pan works at
Locations
-
1
Crestview Neurology535 S Ferdon Blvd Ste C, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 423-4664
-
2
North Okaloosa Medical Center151 E Redstone Ave, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen him for over ten years. He is direct and apt on with his diagnosis and treatment recommendations. I like that!
About Dr. Shijun Pan, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1245280858
Education & Certifications
- DALIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan works at
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pan speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
