Dr. Isaac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiji Isaac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shiji Isaac, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rocky Hill, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Isaac works at
Locations
1
Collins Medical Associates 2pc546 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 529-6124Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
2
Prohealth Physicians PC141 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 666-5601
3
Prohealth Physicians PC950 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-0580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
our girls love her
About Dr. Shiji Isaac, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1528112299
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
