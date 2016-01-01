Overview

Dr. Shih-Li Lin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

