Dr. Shih-Li Lin, MD

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shih-Li Lin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Leukocytosis

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon

Specialties

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1912100371
Medical Education

Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

