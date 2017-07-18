Overview

Dr. Shih-Kuang Hong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.