Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih-Kuang Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Shih-Kuang Hong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3110 SW 89th St Ste 104, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 341-8829
-
2
Community Hospital North Campus9800 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 419-2980
-
3
Saints Dermatology608 NW 9th St Ste 3206, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 772-4338
-
4
Ssm Health Care of Oklahoma Inc.535 NW 9th St Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 772-4338
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We liked Dr Hong very well and would refer him to family & friends
About Dr. Shih-Kuang Hong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1992852875
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
