Dr. Shih-Han Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shih-Han Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shih-Han Chow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ-Newark
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Urology134-136 Route 73 Ste A, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (877) 388-2778
-
2
New Jersey Urology, LLC2090 Springdale Rd Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (877) 388-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chow?
Dr. Chow was fantastic, I would recommend him for you vasectomy!
About Dr. Shih-Han Chow, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1245239466
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Newark
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chow speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.