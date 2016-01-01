Overview

Dr. Jeff Shih-Chieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Shih-Chieh works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH and Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.