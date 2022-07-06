See All Allergists & Immunologists in Templeton, CA
Dr. Shields Abernathy, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shields Abernathy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Abernathy works at Shields B. Abernathy, M.D. in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pharyngitis, Pharyngitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shields B. Abernathy, M.D.
    1050 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Ro & Randy — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Shields Abernathy, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508886235
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    • UCLA/Wadsworth Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lac Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University School Of Public Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shields Abernathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abernathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abernathy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abernathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abernathy works at Shields B. Abernathy, M.D. in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abernathy’s profile.

    Dr. Abernathy has seen patients for Chronic Pharyngitis, Pharyngitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abernathy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Abernathy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abernathy.

