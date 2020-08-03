Dr. Shiela Irick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiela Irick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shiela Irick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Ihg Connect703 Pro Med Ln, Carmel, IN 46032
Excellent care and concern. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Shiela Irick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1518184803
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Irick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Irick has seen patients for Eating Disorders, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Irick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irick.
