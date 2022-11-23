Overview

Dr. Shiela Haffar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Haffar works at Texas Oncology in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.