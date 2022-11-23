Dr. Shiela Haffar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haffar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiela Haffar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shiela Haffar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Haffar works at
1
Mesquite4700 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 686-6411Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Rockwall3142 Horizon Rd Ste 110, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 906-9889
3
Rockwall3144 Horizon Rd Ste 110, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-3322Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My visits are always a great experience, Dr. Haggard is a great doctor.
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1720010507
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Haffar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haffar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Haffar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haffar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.