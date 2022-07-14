See All Registered Nurses in Decatur, GA
Dr. Shiel Patel, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (95)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shiel Patel, MD is a Registered Nurse in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.

Dr. Patel works at Thrive Ortho & Spine in Decatur, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA, Atlanta, GA, Gainesville, GA and Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    505 Irvin Ct Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2036
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 120, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2032
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1720 Phoenix Blvd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2028
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1498 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2034
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  5. 5
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2035
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Anesthesia
Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Regional Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 95 ratings
Patient Ratings (95)
5 Star
(92)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Shiel Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346859030
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Toronto Medical School - Department of Anesthesia
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shiel Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

95 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

