Dr. Shideh Chinichian, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shideh Chinichian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They graduated from Virgina Commonwealth University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Chinichian works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1264 Hawks Flight Ct Ste 100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Shideh Chinichian, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1386012888
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Methodist Hospital Of Sacramento
Residency
Internship
  • Methodist Hospital Of Sacramento
Internship
Medical Education
  • Virgina Commonwealth University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shideh Chinichian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinichian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chinichian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chinichian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chinichian works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chinichian’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinichian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinichian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinichian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinichian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

