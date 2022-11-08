Overview

Dr. Shida Saam, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Saam works at Optum - Family Medicine in Irvine, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.