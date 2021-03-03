Overview

Dr. Shicong Ye, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ye works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.