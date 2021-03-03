See All Neurologists in East Meadow, NY
Dr. Shicong Ye, MD

Neurology
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shicong Ye, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Ye works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow
    1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 324-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 03, 2021
    Very knowledgeable. Spend time with me. Friendly. Listens to me well. Gives appointment in person or teleconferencing.
    — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shicong Ye, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1912918194
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center - Chief Resident in Neurology
    Internship
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Shanghai Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shicong Ye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ye works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ye’s profile.

    Dr. Ye has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ye speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ye. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

