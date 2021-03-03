Dr. Shicong Ye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shicong Ye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shicong Ye, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Ye works at
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable. Spend time with me. Friendly. Listens to me well. Gives appointment in person or teleconferencing.
About Dr. Shicong Ye, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1912918194
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center - Chief Resident in Neurology
- Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center
- Shanghai Medical University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Ye works at
