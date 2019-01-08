Overview

Dr. Shichun Bao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Bao works at VANDERBILT MEDICAL GROUP in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.