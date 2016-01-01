Dr. Shiban Raina, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shiban Raina, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Srinagar.
Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave700 Cottman Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 742-9900
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972528610
- Guthrie Clin/Robert Packer Hosp
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Govt Med Coll/Smhs Hosp
- Govt Med Coll Srinagar
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Raina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raina has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raina speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.