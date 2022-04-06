Dr. Shi-Tze Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shi-Tze Lu, MD
Dr. Shi-Tze Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Texas Orthopedic Hospital.
Dr. Lu works at
Associates in Medicine, PA4543 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 105, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 797-1087
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Spends as much time with you as necessary and listens carefully to all your questions and concerns. Excellent at prescription medicines and leaves you feeling satisfied that you've had a professional examination.
About Dr. Shi-Tze Lu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Health Center
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Princeton U
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.