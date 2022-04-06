Overview

Dr. Shi-Tze Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Texas Orthopedic Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Houston GI in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.