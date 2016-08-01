Dr. Shi-Hwa Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shi-Hwa Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Shi-Hwa Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Modesto Retina Center Inc.1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
Shi-hwa Chang200 E Granger Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 526-9500
Merced3351 M St Ste 110, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 596-5843
Stockton Office10200 Trinity Pkwy Ste 206, Stockton, CA 95219 Directions (209) 596-5812
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
after going to another dr that i was not satsfied with,i learned about dr. chang.so glad i did -this man is as professional as they come.he immediatly put me at ease (he found i had a mac-hole) told me that the chances i would go blind in that eye without repair were great . a week later i had the surgery done in( modesto)..the recovery was a bear-no joke about it.when ever i had a question i would call and the nurses would answer and put us at ease-especially(Lettie).never had a problem
About Dr. Shi-Hwa Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University British Columbia
- University Calif
- Med Coll Ohio
- National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine
