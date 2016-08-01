See All Ophthalmologists in Modesto, CA
Dr. Shi-Hwa Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shi-Hwa Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Retinal Consultants Medical Grp in Modesto, CA with other offices in Merced, CA and Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Modesto Retina Center Inc.
    1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 524-1211
    Shi-hwa Chang
    200 E Granger Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 526-9500
    Merced
    3351 M St Ste 110, Merced, CA 95348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 596-5843
    Stockton Office
    10200 Trinity Pkwy Ste 206, Stockton, CA 95219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 596-5812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Glaucoma
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Visual Field Defects
Blindness
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Macular Degeneration
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Panophthalmitis
Pars Planitis
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Solar Retinopathy
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 01, 2016
    after going to another dr that i was not satsfied with,i learned about dr. chang.so glad i did -this man is as professional as they come.he immediatly put me at ease (he found i had a mac-hole) told me that the chances i would go blind in that eye without repair were great . a week later i had the surgery done in( modesto)..the recovery was a bear-no joke about it.when ever i had a question i would call and the nurses would answer and put us at ease-especially(Lettie).never had a problem
    john bespiaty in ripon ca — Aug 01, 2016
    About Dr. Shi-Hwa Chang, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1477548667
    Education & Certifications

    • University British Columbia
    • University Calif
    • Med Coll Ohio
    • National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shi-Hwa Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

