Overview

Dr. Shi-Hwa Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Retinal Consultants Medical Grp in Modesto, CA with other offices in Merced, CA and Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.