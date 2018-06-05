Dr. Shi Loh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shi Loh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shi Loh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 109 Grand St Ste 101, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 659-9027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He completely cleared up any signs I had of my gastral intestinal issues. Never have to worry about single stomach ache again.
About Dr. Shi Loh, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1114009388
