Dr. Shi Cheng, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Dr. Cheng works at Nashville Skin Comprehensive Dermatology Center in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.