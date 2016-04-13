Dr. Shi Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shi Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Shi Cheng, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Skin and Cancer Plc2400 Patterson St Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 988-2071
-
2
Nashville Skin670 Sango Rd, Clarksville, TN 37043 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Nashville Skin Comprehensive Dermatology Center2301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-9797
-
4
Sango Internal Medicine and Wellness662 Sango Rd Ste C, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 552-8774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Dr. Chang is very thorough. She is never rushed and she explains everything in a very approachable concise manner. I highly recommend Dr. Cheng.
About Dr. Shi Cheng, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1730251653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.