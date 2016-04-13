See All Dermatologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Shi Cheng, MD

Dermatology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shi Cheng, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.

Dr. Cheng works at Nashville Skin Comprehensive Dermatology Center in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Skin and Cancer Plc
    2400 Patterson St Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 988-2071
  2. 2
    Nashville Skin
    670 Sango Rd, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Nashville Skin Comprehensive Dermatology Center
    2301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-9797
  4. 4
    Sango Internal Medicine and Wellness
    662 Sango Rd Ste C, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 552-8774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2016
    Dr. Chang is very thorough. She is never rushed and she explains everything in a very approachable concise manner. I highly recommend Dr. Cheng.
    Elaine Figlia in Evergreen, CO — Apr 13, 2016
    About Dr. Shi Cheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730251653
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education

