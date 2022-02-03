Dr. Sheyenne Carper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheyenne Carper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheyenne Carper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
WK Tots to Teens Pediatric Center845 Olive St Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Our visit was very educational, informative and eye opening. Dr. Carper showed Great concern about the areas of concern that I had about the care of my boys. She not only educates her patience she cares for her patience.
About Dr. Sheyenne Carper, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932310687
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.