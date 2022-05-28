See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Sheyan Armaghani, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (60)
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheyan Armaghani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Armaghani works at Champaign Dental Group in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health - Jewett Orthopedic Institute
    Orlando Health - Jewett Orthopedic Institute
701 PLATINUM PT, Lake Mary, FL 32746
(321) 843-5851
  2. 2
    Orlando Health - Jewett Orthopedic Institute
    Orlando Health - Jewett Orthopedic Institute
1717 S Orange Ave Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 629-2444
  3. 3
    Orlando Health - Jewett Orthopedic Institute
    Orlando Health - Jewett Orthopedic Institute
7243 Della Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
(407) 629-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Monitoring Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 28, 2022
    Great staff, on time answered questions, glad that Jewett is now combined with our only trauma hospital Orlando Health
S. taylor — May 28, 2022
    S. taylor — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Sheyan Armaghani, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619294329
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
