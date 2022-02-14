Dr. Shevonda Sherrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shevonda Sherrow, MD
Overview
Dr. Shevonda Sherrow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Innovative Women's Health Speicalists2158 Northgate Park Ln Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 771-9680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sherrow and her staff are so wonderful. I had not been to see a gynecologist in a few years due to being anxious…I felt at ease as soon as I walked in the office. I am so glad I went and I am so glad I chose Dr. Sherrow as my doctor.
About Dr. Shevonda Sherrow, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherrow speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrow.
