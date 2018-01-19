See All Dermatologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Shevanti Jegasothy, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shevanti Jegasothy, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Jegasothy works at Miami Skin Institute in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Skin Institute
    135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 870, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital

Acne
Cosmetic Conditions
Juvéderm Volbella
Acne
Cosmetic Conditions
Juvéderm Volbella

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 19, 2018
    Scheduling is very easy always happy with my results. Have been coming to Dr. J for several years now and have recommended her to family and friends.
    Debra Callihan in Miami, Florida — Jan 19, 2018
    About Dr. Shevanti Jegasothy, MD

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1639197288
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shevanti Jegasothy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jegasothy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jegasothy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jegasothy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jegasothy works at Miami Skin Institute in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jegasothy’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jegasothy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jegasothy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jegasothy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jegasothy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

