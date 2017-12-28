Overview

Dr. Shetal Nicholas Desai, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.