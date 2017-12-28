Dr. Shetal Nicholas Desai, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shetal Nicholas Desai, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Texas Pain Consultant Associates Llp16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 410, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 240-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
There are not enough stars on this rating system for Dr. Desai, he is the kindest most caring doctor I have ever met. My brother came in from out of state and had some major foot issues. Dr. Desai was there for him and the family explaining everything from the E.R. through surgery and the follow up visits. Our family was blessed to have Dr. Desai assigned to my Brother, whenever I drive by the hospital I think about how much he helped our family.
About Dr. Shetal Nicholas Desai, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1417999012
Education & Certifications
- NY Presbyterian Hospital Network/Metro-Lincoln-FCNY
- St Barnabas/Cornell/NYPresbyterian Hospital Netwrok
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
