Dr. Sheshashree Seshadri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheshashree Seshadri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Seshadri works at
Locations
Bay Area Community Health2299 Mowry Ave Ste 3B Fl 2, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions
Foothill Community Health Center2670 S White Rd Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95148 Directions (408) 729-9700
Fchc-monterey Plaza Medical5504 Monterey Hwy Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138 Directions (408) 729-4290
Hospital Affiliations
- Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Seshadri has been my kids’ pediatrician for about 3 years now and we love her ! She is so knowledgeable, compassionate and hears all of our health problems and gives answers patiently .
About Dr. Sheshashree Seshadri, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
