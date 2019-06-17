See All Pediatricians in Fremont, CA
Dr. Sheshashree Seshadri, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheshashree Seshadri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Seshadri works at Bay Area Community Health in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Area Community Health
    2299 Mowry Ave Ste 3B Fl 2, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Foothill Community Health Center
    2670 S White Rd Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 729-9700
    Fchc-monterey Plaza Medical
    5504 Monterey Hwy Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 729-4290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD Testing
Dyslipidemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD Testing
Dyslipidemia

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD Testing
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2019
    Dr Seshadri has been my kids’ pediatrician for about 3 years now and we love her ! She is so knowledgeable, compassionate and hears all of our health problems and gives answers patiently .
    About Dr. Sheshashree Seshadri, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
    • 1568727725
    Education & Certifications

    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheshashree Seshadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seshadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seshadri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seshadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seshadri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seshadri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seshadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seshadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

