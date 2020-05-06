Overview

Dr. Sheryll Vanderhooft, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Vanderhooft works at University Of Utah Pediatric Dermatology in Layton, UT with other offices in Riverton, UT and Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.