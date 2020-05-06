Dr. Sheryll Vanderhooft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderhooft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheryll Vanderhooft, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheryll Vanderhooft, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Vanderhooft works at
Locations
University Of Utah Pediatric Dermatology201 W Layton Pkwy Fl 3, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 581-2955
Pediatric Dermatology - Outpatient Services at Riverton3773 W 12600 S Fl 3, Riverton, UT 84065 Directions (801) 581-2955
Eccles Outpatient Services Building81 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Directions (801) 581-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Primary Children's Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm sorry to read that others have had unpleasant experiences as ours has been great. My son was born with an immune deficiency and at 3 months old he developed an orbital hemangioma. He was seen in ophthalmology who referred us to Dr. Vanderhooft to monitor and follow up on his medication, as hemangiomas are typically within the skin. . We recently saw our immunologist in regards to swollen lymph nodes and a rash, she had us see the on call derm that was quick to say it was a bug bite, which made no sense. I emailed Dr. V and she had us come in the next week for a biopsy as she didn't believe the bug bite theory either ad wanted to get us some concrete answers. As one that has a son who has seen 4 specialists, 2 of which he sees consistently, I know the difference between quantity and quality of a clinic visit. Dr. Vanderhooft is quick but I always leave her office feeling well taken care of.
About Dr. Sheryll Vanderhooft, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356426829
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Childrens Hospital
- University of Washington
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderhooft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderhooft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderhooft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderhooft. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderhooft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderhooft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderhooft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.