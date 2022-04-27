See All Oncologists in Newburgh, IN
Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, DO

Medical Oncology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.

Dr. Ziegler works at Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center Evansville in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center Evansville
    3699 Epworth Rd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 471-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
  • Daviess Community Hospital
  • Deaconess Gibson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Purpura
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Purpura
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anemia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, DO

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziegler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziegler works at Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center Evansville in Newburgh, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ziegler’s profile.

    Dr. Ziegler has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziegler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

