Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center Evansville3699 Epworth Rd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 471-1200
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
My diagnosis scared the crap out of me then I met Dr. Ziegler she made me feel at ease and so down to Earth it was like talking to a good friend . I would definitely recommend her The best of the best in my opinion.
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
