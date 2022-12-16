Overview

Dr. Sheryl Vickery, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Vickery works at Mill Creek Clinic LLC, Canton, GA 30114 in Canton, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.